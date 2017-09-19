WWI German U-boat submarine found in near perfect condition in Belgium (video)

The wreck of a WWI German U-boat submarine has been discovered at a depth of 30 metres off the Belgian coast in the North Sea, officials said. The submarine, a UB-II type is believed to have been sunk by a sea mine and Belgian authorities speculate that the remains of all 23 crew members are still in the vessel. “The submarine is in good condition, and we reckon that all the bodies are still on board”, said West Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe. The Belgian official told reporters that the exact location of the wreck would not be disclosed for fear of looters and the wreck being damaged. Unconfirmed sources says the submarine is near the port of Ostende. Although in relatively good condition, the submarine nevertheless sustained damage to its upper side. The bow sustained the most damage but the hatches were still shut. The conning tower is described as intact and the periscopes are still visible. Two torpedo tubes were found lying apart from the wreck.