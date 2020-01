The film is scheduled to be screened at the Greek National Theatre in May

Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos will be collaborating with the Greek National Opera to create a short film, according to local website tinostoday.gr.

Shooting has began in Tinos and the film which will present the island’s natural beauties is expected to be screened on in May 2020 on the main stage of the National Opera at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. The film will be accompanied by the musical ensemble.