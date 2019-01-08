Young Saudi woman fears family will kill her after she left Islam

The woman is expected to be granted asylum in Thailand

A young Saudi woman who fled her family after fears they would kill her following her denouncement of Islam, can stay in Thailand and is expected to be granted asylum in another country, the head of Thailand’s immigration police said on Monday.

Major General Surachate Hakparn said the woman, 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, had been placed “under the care” of the UN’s refugee agency.

“The High Commission told me she will be granted asylum in a third country within five days,” he added.

Alqunun says she has suffered physical and psychological abuse by family members and fears for her life if she is returned to Saudi Arabia.

Alqunun gained international attention over the weekend after she landed at Bangkok’s international airport from Kuwait on her way to Australia, where she planned to claim asylum.

source: dw.com