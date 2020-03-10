YouTuber Logan Paul knocked out cold in sparring session with UFC pro fighter (video)

American YouTuber and internet personality Logan Paul, who as of recent is pursuing a martial arts career, was knocked out cold by UFC star Paulo Costa, a fighter who has an unbeaten record.

A clip released by the American online sensation shows him being flattened by Costa while training for his own career in the octagon.

The video of Logan getting knocked out amassed over 2 million views in just over a day, a number not unusual with the YouTuber, who has over 20 million subscribers.

However a boxing sparring session appeared to take its toll on Paul as a right hook flattened him, causing trainers to run into the ring and help him back up.

Costa is also seen wrestling with the 24-year-old, who lost his first professional fight with British YouTuber KSI in November.

Paul could now jump over to MMA and said in January that he wants to meet promoter Scott Coker about signing a deal with Bellator.

He said: “We love you Scott – let’s get that meeting up.”

And his preparation saw him meet Costa, the Brazilian fighter with a perfect 13-0 record in professional MMA.

While many were left chuckling at the clip posted online, some have raised questions amid claims that Costa’s punch to floor Paul was far from real.

more at thesun.co.uk

Also read:

Khabib and Conor McGregor war of words on social media

Watch popular YouTuber try Greek special forces food! (video)

YouTuber sentenced to jail after attempting to film Area 51

Popular beauty YouTuber reveals she is transgender (video)