Emmy Cho known on YouTube as Emmymadeinjapan is a Chinese/American YouTuber born in California, and now living in Rhode Island.
Emmy, who has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for her cooking videos and taste tests on a variety of food from different countries.
Emmy loves to travel and try new things, especially foods.
In one of her videos, the popular YouTuber tried a ration of food from the Greek special forces which she received.
Watch popular YouTuber try Greek special forces food! (video)
Emmy Cho tries out many foods
