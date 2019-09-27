Zaev: “Greece must take over the leadership of the Balkans” (video)

A statement made on Friday by the Skopjean Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev, surprised everyone. “Greece must take over the leadership of the Balkans” is what Mr. Zaev stated and went on explaining that he believes so because “Greece is the oldest EU member state, the oldest NATO member state”.

In an interview with IBNA, Mr. Zaev referred to his first meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

“For me it is always a pleasure to meet representatives of a friendly country and Greece is a friend to our country. Since the signing of the Prespa Agreement, our only intention is to build a friendship, to move towards prosperity for both countries. We discussed the implementation of the Prespa Agreement, which is very important for both sides, as it will be visible to both sides. We have obligations to fulfill, some have been fulfilled earlier than we were required in order to prepare our citizens and show to the citizens of Greece our sincere friendship”.