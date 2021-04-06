121-year-old chocolate commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1900 found

Chocolate commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1900, still within its original wrapper and tin, has been discovered in a Boer War helmet at Oxburgh Hall.

The chocolate and helmet belonged to the 8th Baronet, Sir Henry Edward Paston-Bedingfeld, who fought in the Second Boer War (1899-1902). The discovery was made among the belongings of his daughter, Frances, following her death in 2020.

The chocolate was part of a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria, which was issued to troops in South Africa in 1900 to boost morale. It was intended that every soldier and officer would receive a box with the inscription ‘South Africa 1900’ and ‘I wish you a happy New Year’ in the Queen’s handwriting.

more at nationaltrust.org.uk

Undated handout photo issued by the National Trust of Oxburgh Hall of a 121-year-old tin of uneaten chocolate, still in its original wrapping, which has been found in a Boer War helmet case in the attic at Oxburgh Hall in Oxborough, Norfolk. https://t.co/ock1alUvJD — Premier Radio Wrexham (@RadioWrexham) March 31, 2021

feature image courtesy of Premier Radio Wrexham Twitter feed