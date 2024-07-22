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We love eggs for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, we often fail to prepare them correctly. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of basic mistakes we tend to make when cooking with eggs.
- Breaking the Shell by Tapping It on the Side of a Bowl
Don’t break your eggs on the edge of the bowl because that’s one way to get bits of shell in your omelette. Gently beat the egg on a flat counter and then crack it over the bowl. If a piece of shell gets in, use another piece of shell to fish it out.
- Not Beating Them Enough
When it comes to scrambled eggs and omelets, the mixture should be a uniform yellow with no white streaks. To achieve this, use a fork or an egg beater, beating vigorously back and forth, also touching the sides of the bowl with each stroke.
- Cooking Scrambled Eggs Too Quickly
Scrambled eggs may seem easy and quick to prepare, but rushing them is a mistake. Cooking them at a high temperature will dry them out. Instead, cook them at a low temperature for creamy, delicious eggs.
- Adding Milk to Scrambled Eggs
Adding milk to scrambled eggs results in a loss of texture and taste. To get perfect, creamy eggs, cook them slowly and stir constantly in the pan without adding milk.
- Letting Eggs Stick to the Pan
Eggs can stick to the pan if we aren’t careful. Ensure your pan is non-stick, whether you’re cooking for one person or more.
- Not Using Enough Fat When Frying
Using a non-stick pan is important, but you must also add some fat. Butter or olive oil are good options. Please don’t skimp on them to ensure your egg slides nicely from the pan to the plate.
- Putting Eggs in Boiling Water to Boil
To prevent eggs from cracking while boiling, place them in cold water first. This way, they will gradually rise in temperature and cook evenly.
- Boiling Very Fresh Eggs
Hard-boiled eggs are best when they are not too fresh; otherwise, they won’t peel easily.
- Breaking Eggs Directly into Water for Poaching
When you crack an egg directly into the water, it separates and spreads out in the pot. For a proper poached egg, first break it into a small bowl and then gently drop it into the water.
- Using a Tiny Pot for Poaching Eggs
Poached eggs need room to cook properly. Use a large pot or deep pan and don’t overcrowd it. Keep poached eggs in a bowl of hot water until you prepare the rest of your meal.
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