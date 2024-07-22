Newsroom July 22 04:49

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Add Protothema.gr on Google





Sources from the Liberian Corps have issued a categorical denial of Turkish Defense Ministry, which released a video in which Greek authorities allegedly proceed by sea to repatriate migrants.

Sources from the EGreek Coast Guard confirmed the incident, but stressed that it was not a case of repatriation, but a legal procedure to deter and protect the Greek border.

The same sources noted that the Turkish side had been informed of the moves and proceeded to collect the migrants.



Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-d2w0q5440lbd)



What the Turkish side claimed

According to the Ministry of Defense video, Greek authorities have engaged in illegal push backs of refugees and migrants

At the same time, the post states the following: “During the reconnaissance and surveillance activities carried out with the UAV belonging to the Command of our Naval Forces, it was observed that Greek Coast Guard vessels pushed a vessel carrying irregular migrants north of the island of Levsvos in Turkish territorial waters, in a northerly direction. Immediately, our Command of the Coast Guard was informed and the migrants in question were rescued by the Coast Guard vessel that arrived in the area.”

Deniz Kuvvetleri Komutanlığımıza ait İHA ile gerçekleştirilen keşif ve gözetleme faaliyeti esnasında; Yunanistan’a ait Sahil Güvenlik unsurlarının Midilli Adası’nın kuzeyinde kalan bölgede düzensiz göçmenleri taşıyan 1 adet botu, kuzey yönünde Türk kara sularına iterek bölgeden… pic.twitter.com/58cp2i7V9n – T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 22, 2024 It should be noted that the release of the video came at a time of new provocations from the Turkish side, in the context of the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, while the country’s defence ministry had published a video with direct threats to Cyprus. Ask me anything Explore related questions

Follow en.protothema.gr on Google News and be the first to know all the news See all the latest News from Greece and the World, the moment they happen, at en.protothema.gr

> Greece In reverence, the emotional deposition in Jerusalem, see photos & video The Holy Temple of the Resurrection opened after many days due to the war between Israel and Iran April 10, 2026