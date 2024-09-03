Newsroom September 3 05:31

The European Operation “Shields,” which provided assistance in the effort to tow the Greek-owned oil tanker and prevent an ecological disaster from the crude oil spill, has reported that towing the Greek-owned tanker MV Sounion, located 72 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen, in the Red Sea, is not currently possible by the private companies involved in the rescue operation after the vessel was attacked on August 21.

According to updates from Operation “Shields,” their units have been assisting since September 1, offering protection to the tugboats operating near the MV Sounion to prevent a potential environmental disaster.

It is noted that the MV Sounion caught fire and is anchored.

The private companies responsible for the towing have indicated that completing the mission is not possible at this time, as it is deemed unsafe to proceed with the towing.

Alternative solutions are already being considered by the private companies.

The goal of Operation “Shields” remains to provide protection to international shipping in the broader Red Sea region.

The article’s photo was released through international photo agencies on August 29.