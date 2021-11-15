A man injured after gunshots were fired outside a KEP service in Attica

It is believed to be gang-related between Albanian groups

A man shot another man outside a Citizens Customer Service (KEP) in Koropi, Attica on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the victim sustained a bullet wound to his leg and was transferred to the hospital where he is being treated.

Police are reportedly looking for a silver Opel which was allegedly driven by the perpetrator who shot another person riding in a white vehicle.

Police believe the suspect had been set an ambush against the victim and when the latter appeared around 11:00 outside the KEP, a car approached him and opened fire, while police are investigating whether a second vehicle was involved in the shooting.

“We are talking about Albanian gangs trying to control the drug trafficking in the region. I have been talking for years about this situation and its results. The incident took place outside the KEP where some Albanian Roma were waiting to be served. Their fellow Albanians passed by and shot warning shots hitting one in the leg”, said the Mayor of Koropi, Dimitris Kiousis.

