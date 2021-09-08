Acropolis Rally to kick off in Athens – Road closures and traffic regulations to take effect (photos)

Preparations for the start of the EKO Acropolis Rally 2021 are ongoing at an intensive pace. Tomorrow, Thursday, there will be wide traffic regulations in the centre of Athens.

The Starting Ceremony of the Acropolis Rally 2021 will take place around 17:30 on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Acropolis, from where the racing cars will move to the Starting line on Amalia Avenue.

At approximately 6:00 pm the 1st Special Route (“COSMOTE 5G Athens Stage”) of the EKO Acropolis Rally 2021 will take place, on the route:

Start of Amalias Avenue (exit height of the Metro before the parking entrance of the Hellenic Parliament) – continuation of Amalias – return around the specially designed construction (roundabout) at the height of M.A.S. – continuation on Amalias Avenue – left on V. Georgiou Av.- left on Syntagma Square – return around the specially designed construction (roundabout) at the height of Ermou Street – continuation along Syntagma Square – left on Othonos St.- left on Amalias Ave.- return around the specially designed construction (roundabout) at the height of M.A.S. – continuation of Amalias Avenue – left on V. Georgiou Ave – Termination (height of hotel “King George”).

Traffic police have implemented a series of diversions as part of the race which include TEMPORARY TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS along the road network surrounding the sports facility of the Special Route, as follows:

-Prohibition of stopping and parking of vehicles from 06:00 on Thursday 09/09/2021 and complete cessation of traffic from 11:00 on Thursday 09/09/2021, on the following streets and avenues:

-Stadiou Ave. in the section from the height of its junction with America Street to its junction with Pl. Constitution,

-V. Sofias Ave in both traffic streams, in the section from the height of its junction with Akadimias Street to its junction with Amalias Avenue, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

-V. Sofias Ave in the traffic flow towards Amalias Ave, in its section from the height of its junction with Sekeri Street to its junction with Amalias Ave, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

-Syntagma Square, along its entire length,

-Fillelinon street, along its entire length, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

-Amalias Ave in both traffic streams, along its entire length, as well as in its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

-Syggrou Ave in the traffic flow to the Center, in the section from its junction with Kallirois Street to its junction with Ath. Diakou Street,

-Syggrou Ave in the traffic flow to Paralia, in the section from its junction with Ath. Diakou Street to its junction with Ambr. Frantzis Street,

-Hatzichristou, along its entire length, as well as at its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

-Roverto Galli, along its entire length, as well as at its perpendiculars to the first parallel,

-Acropolis junction,

-Propylaion, in its section from its junction with Rovertou Gali Street to its junction with Kavallotti Street,

-Kavallotti, in its section from its junction with Propylaion Street to its junction with Misaraliotou Street,

-Misaraliotou, along its entire length,

-Petmeza, in its section from its junction with Misaraliotou Street to its junction with Syggrou Ave.

– The crossing of vehicles on the roads of V. Sofia Ave, V. Kon/tinou Ave, Stadiou Street, and Panepistimiou Street will be allowed.

Due to the above restrictions, drivers are kindly requested to choose alternative routes (Hamosternas, Piraeus, Stadiou, etc.) for their approach to the area of ​​the Center of Athens.