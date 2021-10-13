An ‘unusual’ radio wave sent from the middle of the Milky Way has experts confused

Astronomy experts have detected “unusual signals” coming from the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, leading experts to believe an undiscovered stellar object could be behind the strange radio waves.

Objects throughout the galaxy have changing magnetic fields that produce radio waves, according to NASA. During its life cycle, a star emits light across the electromagnetic spectrum, including some waves invisible to the human eye. The amount of light a star gives off depends on where it is in its cycle.

But the radio waves picked up by a team of international researchers are unusual for a variety of reasons. Ziteng Wang, lead author of a study on the findings published in The Astrophysical Journal and a doctoral candidate at the University of Sydney’s school of physics, said the object’s brightness varies dramatically, and it will randomly switch on and off.

“The strangest property of this new signal is that it is has a very high polarisation. This means its light oscillates in only one direction, but that direction rotates with time,” Wang said in a statement. “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

more at news.yahoo.com

