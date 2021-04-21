Ancient Greek language to receive global certification for the first time

PeopleCert, a global company in the assessment and certification of professional skills and languages, partnering with multi-national organisations and government bodies to develop and deliver certificate exams worldwide has created the world’s first certification of the ancient Greek language.

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution that led to the modern Greek state the Founder and CEO of the People Cert Group Byron Nikolaidis announced that all exams will be conducted free of charge, as a contribution of the company to the anniversary celebration.

“Our decision to proceed with the creation of the Certification of the Ancient Greek Language is not only related to our love for Greece. It is a tribute to the language that kept Hellenism alive over the centuries, to the language that is gaining value internationally, that is gaining admiration and respect abroad. It is the minimal contribution of a Greek company that has become a world power, conducting millions of exams in from 200 countries, but never forgets its roots “said Mr. Nikolaidis who stressed:” In an extremely symbolic year for Greece, Language Cert, a subsidiary of the PeopleCert Group – a leader in the field of certification of professional and language skills and with a global presence of an organization-, announces the world’s first Certification of the Ancient Greek Language “.

As Mr. Nikolaidis explained learning ancient Greek today was still relevant “because this language is the basis of European culture. It is the basis on which many modern languages ​​are based. It is a tool of thought!”

The President of the Society of Greek Philologists and Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Development of Examinations, Professor Georgia Xanthaki – Karamanou, and the university professors and members of the committee spoke about the new certification: Mr. DrLuigiMiraglia, President of the Academy of Classical Languages ​​in Rome “VivariumNovum”, Professor of Classical Studies and Director of TLG (Thesaurus Linguae Graecae) ​​at the University of Irvine of California Dr. Jacques Bouchard.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Education Zetta Makri and Christoforos Charalampakis, Emeritus Professor of Linguistics at the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Athens, and Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Cambridge Dr. Benjamin Kantor.

All the professors spoke about the universality of the Greek language, its recognition by international scientists and thinkers, as well as the value of the Ancient Greek Language Certification and their common vision to encourage young people to delve deeper into ancient texts. At the same time, they stressed that Ancient Greek can not be considered a dead language, as this language still “lives” in many other languages.