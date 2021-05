MMA fighter Andreas Michailidis became the first Greek fighter to win a bout in UFC, the top promotion on the planet, after beating Canadian KB Bhullar in the middleweight division, at the UFC Vegas 25 prelims on Sunday morning. Andreas Michailidis was looking to get his first UFC victory after getting stopped by Modestas Bukauskas in his freshman outing in the promotion in 2020. The Greek won with a unanimous decision against his opponent.

feature image credit MMA Junkie YouTube