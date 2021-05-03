Inter Milan crowned champions of Italy (video)

Inter Milan has been crowned the champions of Italy after 11 years. The Nerazzurri fans filled the Piazza Duomo on Sunday afternoon (2/5) celebrating the 19th scudetto.

Inter secured an unassailable 13-point lead with 4 games remaining after second-placed Atalanta’s draw at Sassuolo ended any chance of the Bergamo side catching Antonio Conte’s team.

They have ended the Juventus stranglehold on the Scudetto, with the Turin club’s record run of nine straight titles over as Inter take the crown for the first time since their treble-winning season under Jose Mourinho in 2009/10.

To celebrate the occasion, Inter released a rap song.