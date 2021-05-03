Coronavirus Greece: 2,146 new cases in 48 hours, 134 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,146 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 48 hours are 2,146, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 348,568, of which 51.3% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 36 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,253 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 over the last 2 days are 134, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,587 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 797 (61.6% men).

Their median age is 68 years, 81.9% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

