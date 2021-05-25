Athens protest over measures for pet sterilisation (video)

The draft law is currently under public consultation and is expected to be put to a vote this year

Several hundred dog owners gathered with their pets outside the Greek Parliament on Sunday in protest against a proposed new law that would mandate the sterilization of household pets.

Protester Gegias Dimitris branded the draft law “unacceptable”.

Another demonstrator, Xiros Christos, described his dogs as his “children”, and broke down as he accused the government of trying to take them away from him.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after chanting slogans and listening to a speech.

The draft law is currently under public consultation and is expected to be put to a vote this year.

The Greek government says the legislation is trying to eliminate “amateur breeding” and its often abusive practices, as well as addressing the issue of stray animals.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted that the new bill would include provisions to care for stray animals, support adoption, protect them from abuse and ensure their well-being.

“It is time for Greece to take courageous steps towards the protection of our little friends,” he added.

