Beware of these e-mails, Greek cybercrime police warn of “sextortion scams”

The Greek Cyber Crime Division has called on citizens to be heedful of malicious e-mails extorting them by sexual means.

According to the competent authorities, cases of international fraud which are known as “sex blackmail” – “sextortion scams”, have been used via sending mass e-mails to various recipients, regardless of gender and age, in order to and then extract money from them. These messages contain a text in Greek with the subject: “Your data was hacked” or “Open and read this letter”.

According to the Cyber Crime Division, unknown perpetrators using fraudulent e-mail accounts send mass messages, informing users that their information system has been compromised and that all their data has been copied to their servers. At the same time, they inform their victims that malware has been installed on their computers, which activates the camera and records the victim in his personal moments.

