New passports in Skopje to be marked “North Macedonia

The government of North Macedonia will be gradually issuing the countries new passports, marked “Northern Macedonia”, according to the country’s new constitutional name and the provisions of the Prespa Agreement.

The announcement was made by Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, answering a question from an opposition lawmaker, noting that the transfer of data to the new system is in progress.

“The data will be transferred to the new modernised system and then the issuance of all documents that will be harmonised with the Constitution, with the new constitutional name, will begin,” Spasovski said.

