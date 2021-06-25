Dan Bilzerian’s Greek bodyguard brutally attacked by 15 French-Algerian tourists

Nikos Aravantinos, the personal bodyguard of the “king of Instagram”, Dan Bilzerian, was savagely attacked last night by a group of 15 French-Algerian tourists.

The violent incident took place near a well-known cosmopolitan beach in Mykonos, according to initial reports. The bodyguard was called by people from the hotel to intervene when a group of 15 French-Algerians who had consumed large amounts of alcohol began to act disorderly and create problems.

Nikos Aravantinos tried to calm the out-of-control tourists down, but they started in a state of rage attacking him, throwing anything they could at him.

They hurled bottles, glasses, and sharp objects, resulting in him being seriously injured in the head. As was taken to the ground they started kicking and punching him all over his body. Due to the severity of the blows, the bodyguard fell to the ground covered in blood and fainted.

The people at the hotel alerted the police and the Health Centre. Two of the 15 French-Algerians were arrested while the others are at large. An ambulance transported the bodyguard to the Health Centre where he was treated for severe blows to the head but doctors deemed it necessary to be airlifted to a hospital in Athens.