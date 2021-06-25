NBA legend Magic Johnson in Greece (photos-video)

NBA Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic figures in the game, Magic Johnson is relaxing in Greece and more specifically Corfu for his summer vacation.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend chose to take a vacation in our country and Corfu is his first stop, as his Twitter posts showed.

Johnson was photographed against the backdrop of the Old Fortress of the city, while he posted a clip of him doing his exercises onboard a large yacht he is sailing in.

My first day in Greece! pic.twitter.com/Me1gM60Mur — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 24, 2021

Today we got to see the Old Fortress of Corfu. pic.twitter.com/xgHoIDpznZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 24, 2021

photos and video credit Earvin Magic Johnson Twitter

also read

EU Summit indirectly calls on Turkey to stop using migrants for political purposes