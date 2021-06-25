NBA legend Magic Johnson in Greece (photos-video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 25, 2021

He is in Corfu

NBA Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic figures in the game, Magic Johnson is relaxing in Greece and more specifically Corfu for his summer vacation.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend chose to take a vacation in our country and Corfu is his first stop, as his Twitter posts showed.

Johnson was photographed against the backdrop of the Old Fortress of the city, while he posted a clip of him doing his exercises onboard a large yacht he is sailing in.

 

photos and video credit Earvin Magic Johnson Twitter

