Receipts on his laptop obtained show that transactions he thought had failed started going through, leading to overcharges of $25,000

Joe Biden might have inadvertently paid for a series of wild nights his son Hunter had with a prostitute at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont Hotel in 2018, according to text messages and receipts obtained from his laptop.

It was late May that year when Hunter Biden ordered Yanna, an escort, who billed herself as ‘Russian, Green Eyes, Thin Brunette, an elite courtesan’ from his favorite site, Emerald Fantasy Girls, according to the files obtained by the New York Post from his 2017 Macbook Pro.

‘Hi, My name is Rob. I’m staying at Chateau Marmont,’ he texts the woman, using his first name, Robert. ‘Are you available now?’

During her days-long visit to the hotel, the two have sex, drink vodka and film porn while he smokes crack, according to the Post. At one point balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis – all of it documented in files stored on the laptop.

And messages saved on the laptop show Joe Biden might have inadvertently been the person actually paying the bill for the wild weekend, according to the messages obtained by the Post.

DailyMail.com also has reported separately on secrets that Hunter chose not to divulge in a recent memoir after it obtained contents of his abandoned laptop and had them verified by top forensics experts.

As for the 2018 tryst at the Chateau, the Post reports that on the Morning of May 24, Hunter added a woman named Gulnora, a registered agent for Emerald Fantasy Girls, as a recipient on the cash transfer app Zelle, and attempted to wire her the money.

Read more: Daily Mail