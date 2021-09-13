UPD – Two dead after aircraft crash over Samos

The small aircraft was operating a leased flight from Israel, according to initial reports

UPD –

Reports say that the two people on board were found dead.

A Super Puma helicopter, Navy vessels, a Frontex vessel, and private vessels are taking part in the search.

A Cessna-type aircraft has gone missing in the area near the island of Samos.

According to initial reports, the small aircraft was operating a leased flight from Israel and encountered a problem while trying to approach Samos airport. It is unknown at this point how many were on board.

When it failed to land due to a hitherto unknown problem, the airport authorities sounded the alarm and mobilised the port police and fire brigade.

A search operation is in progress.