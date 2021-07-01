Britney Spears: Judge denies request to remove father from conservatorship

The singer is afraid of her father, while he denies the accusations against him

Britney Spears’ latest attempt to remove her mandatory conservatorship from her father surprisingly failed again.

Specifically, the Supreme Court of Los Angeles, rejected the application submitted by the pop-star, filing last week and revealing that for so many years “she feels like a slave”.

Spears has been under the compulsory custody of her father since 2008.

During those years, as she testified, she worked non-stop, was given heavy medication and was forbidden to have other children.

See Also:

When Turkey banned the teaching of Greek on Imvros & Tenedos islands

The father of the 39-year-old woman denies his daughter’s the accusations and blames Britney’s former manager, Jodi Montgomery. According to a Daily Mail article, her father claims that she set all these “strict” rules, as she considered that “Britney Spears was not able to decide for herself about her life”.

As soon as the situation with the conservatorship of the singer has become known publicly, her fans, but also many people, demand her “release” through the #FreeBritney movement.