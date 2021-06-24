Coronavirus – Delta Mutation: Extraordinary meeting on cases in Crete

“By the end of August the Delta type mutation will have prevailed in our country”

Extraordinary teleconference took place for many cases of the Delta (Indian) mutation of the coronavirus in Crete.

The Chief Infectious Diseases of the Ministry of Health Sotiris Tsiodras, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, the Deputy Ministers under the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos and Theodoros Libanios, the Governor of Crete Stavros Arnaoutis participated.

As the governor of Crete Stavros Arnaoutakis told protothema.gr, the teleconference was held at the invitation of the Civil Protection and it is focused on the one hand to limit the spread, on the other hand to speed up the vaccination of the citizens in Crete.

Earlier the president of EODY Panagiotis Arkoumaneas revealed that new cases of the Delta mutation were detected in Athens, Crete and Corinth.

The relevant announcements will be made in the afternoon.

“11 cases of the DELTA type variant have already been announced and more are expected to be announced today”, said Mr. Arkoumaneas and stressed that by the end of August the Delta type mutation will have prevailed in our country.