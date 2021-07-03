Coronavirus Greece: 1,001 new cases, 177 intubated, 9 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,698 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,001, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to 425,347 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 114 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 962 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 9, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,731 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 177 (67.2% men). Their median age is 66 years. 85.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,698 patients have been discharged from the ICU.