Coronavirus Greece: 1,948 cases, 318 intubated, 33 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,917 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus announced by the Greek authorities on Sunday amounted to 1,948, of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s entry gates.

The total number of cases is 559,186 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 151 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,712 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 33, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,384 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 318 (60.7% men). Their median age is 64 years. 83.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

