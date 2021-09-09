Coronavirus Greece: 2,170 new cases, 384 intubated, 43 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,027 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,170, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 609,519 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.0% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 170 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,235 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 43, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,060 deaths have been recorded.

95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 384 (59.1% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.3% have the underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 343 (89.32%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 41 (10.68%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,027 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

