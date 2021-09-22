Coronavirus Greece – 2,329 new cases, 333 intubated, 26 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,108 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours in Greece are 2,329, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 638,921 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.0% men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 134 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,364 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on the cases is estimated at 0.97 (95% DE: 0.91 – 1.03).

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 26, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,575 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 333 (64.6% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 303 (90.99%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 30 (9.01%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,108 patients have been discharged from the ICU.