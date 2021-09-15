Coronavirus Greece – 2,422 new cases, 364 intubated, 37 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,069 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,422, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 622,761 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.0% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 135 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,607 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on the cases is estimated at 0.94 (95% DE: 0.83 – 1.02)

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 37, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,311 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 364 (64.8% men). Their median age is 64 years. 81.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 330 (90.66%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 34 (9.34%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,069 patients have been discharged from the ICU.