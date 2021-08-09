Coronavirus Greece: 2,595 new cases, 207 intubated, 20 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,842 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,595, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 516,785 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 116 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,389 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 20, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,097 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 207 (61.4% men). Their median age is 65 years. 83.6% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Man wanted for involvement with the terrorist organization “Revolutionary Self-Defense” arrested in Thessaloniki

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,842 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 212 (daily change + 1.44%).

The median age of cases is 40 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).