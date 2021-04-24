Coronavirus Greece: 2,597 new cases, 797 intubated, 86 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,019 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced on Saturday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,597, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 331,730 (daily change +0.8%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 66 are considered related to travel from abroad and 3,219 are related to an already known case.

The new death toll of patients with Covid-19 is 86, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,950 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 797 (63.9% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

