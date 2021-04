The hot singer is preparing her new album

Sexy Greek performer Katerina Stikoudi has set Instagram alight after sharing a photo with her 393K followers in a bathtub full of rose petals in her…birthday suit…

It the latest photo shoot of her new album, as Katerina Stikoudi informed her followers. “New album coming soon!”, She wrote characteristically in the caption.

