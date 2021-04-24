Large crowd in London protests against Covid-19 lockdown chanting ‘freedom’ (videos)

Large crowds in London protested on Saturday against the Covid-19 lockdown measures, chanting “freedom”.
The rally took place in Hyde Park, while as shown in the video, the protesters participated without wearing masks and complying with social distancing rules. They are demanding an end to the lockdown restrictive measures while expressing their objection to the Covid-19 passports.
