Coronavirus Greece: 2,794 new cases, 402 with Delta mutation & 215 with South African

Greece announced on Thursday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,794, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 450,512 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 159 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,633 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 6, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,819 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 132 (65.2% men). Their median age is 66 years. 84.1% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,740 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 112 (daily change + 12%).

The median age of cases is 42 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).

Regarding the mutations, the new data showed 281 of the new Delta strain from July 2 to July 7 and 402 in total, while the strains of the South African mutation doubled, as from the 115 recorded by July 2, they reached 215 five days later.