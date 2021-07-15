Netherlands: The heroic police reporter shot in the head has died

The famous Dutch journalist, Peter R. de Vries, that was was hospitalized in critical condition after an attempt against his life, passed away today in an Amsterdam hospital.



The Dutch journalist, father of two, was shot by an unknown man while walking on a street in Amsterdam after he came out of a TV studio.

A bullet had wounded him in the head. He was treated at the “VU Medical Center”.

Peter, 64, had repeatedly received threats against his life.

The Dutch journalist and TV presenter was particularly popular in his homeland mainly for his role in crime cases.

From time to time he appeared as a victims’ representative or in the close circle of key witnesses.

In the Netherlands, he was known for his independent journalism in police reporting.