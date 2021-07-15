Kim Kardashian shares sexy photo to celebrate 225 million followers (photos)

She is 7th in the world among celebrities

Kim Kardashian decided to thank her 225 million followers by posting a very revealing photo on her social media.

The social media persona celebrated the fact that she reached the milestone number, putting her in the 7th spot globally of celebrities with the largest audience on Instagram, after Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, and her sister Kylie Jenner, Kim posted one of her sexiest poses.

Wearing a tiny black bikini, she enjoyed the sun on her lounger in front of her luxurious pool and drove her fans crazy.

The number of her followers has already reached 236 million, though!…

photo credit Kim Kardashian Instagram