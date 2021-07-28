Coronavirus Greece: 2,874 new cases, 144 intubated, 15 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,799 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,874, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases amounts to 485,015 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 118 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,316 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 15, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,926 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

also read

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

The number of patients treated by intubation is 144 (61.1% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,799 patients have been discharged from the ICU.