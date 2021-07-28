Muslim cleric dies after one of his wives cuts off his genitals

A 57-year-old Muslim cleric in the Indian city of Muzaffarnagar, Hazra died after he was castrated by one of his two wives for expressing his intent to marry a third time.

According to local reports, Maulvi Vakil Ahmad’s second wife Hazra attacked him after he turned a deaf ear to her pleas not to take a third wife.

Hazra told the police that her husband was planning to marry another woman, which sparked a heated argument between the two. Later that night, while the cleric was asleep, Hazra cut off his manhood with a sharp-edged kitchen knife, due to which he “bled to death”.

The accused woman then attempted to perform his last rites with the help of her relatives. Someone in the neighbourhood got suspicious and alerted the police. On being questioned by the police, the woman confessed to the crime.

more at pjmedia.com

