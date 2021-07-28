Pfizer profits forecast to skyrocket due to Covid-19 vaccine

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: July 28, 2021

Pfizer today revised its sales forecast upwards for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it developed with Germany’s BioNTech, by 28.8% to $33.5 billion. The company said the upward revised sales forecast is based on deals signed for 2.1 billion doses this year. The pharmaceutical industry’s previous forecast for $26 billion in May was based on agreements signed for 1.6 billion doses.

Greek-American Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, tweeted: “I believe Q2 was a clear and powerful demonstration of the capabilities of the new @Pfizer. Looking forward, we intend to build upon these successes by continuing to follow the science, trust in our people and remain focused on delivering breakthroughs for the patients we serve.”

 

 

 

