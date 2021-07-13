Coronavirus Greece: 3,109 new cases, 4 deaths, 133 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,739 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced on Tuesday that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,109, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The increased number of cases is mainly due to the increased number of mandatory tests that people have to provide in order to go to their planned vacations.

The total number of cases amounts to 444,783 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 164 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,953 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 4, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,806 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 133 (66.2% men). Their median age is 66 years. 84.2% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the territory are 112 (daily change + 31.76%).

The median age of cases is 42 years, while the median age of death is 78 years.