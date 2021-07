A large fire broke out at noon on Tuesday in the forest of Seih Sou in Thessaloniki and specifically near Agios Pavlos, signaling an alarm to the city.

The fire brigade is being reinforced, while at the moment 66 firefighters in 4 groups, 22 vehicles, 6 aircraft (3 Canadair, 2 Air Tractor and one Beriev-200) and 2 helicopters are trying to put out the fire.

According to the latest information, the image of the fire is improved.

The air assets will continue operating in order to avoid re-ignitions, while for the same reason several forces will remain on alert.



