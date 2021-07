The bomb was located by police near Guy’s Hospital

Traffic jam in London, with police blocking traffic amid reports of an unexploded World War II bomb.

Traffic chaos ensued at the height of London Bridge, with roads closed at rush hour as many were returning home from work.

The subway station in the area was closed.

Police cordoned off the scene for a while as they investigated the situation.

