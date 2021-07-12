Woman was duct-taped because she wanted to open the doors of the plane in flight (video)

The video posted on social media depicting the woman who was gagged & immobilized in her seat is not fake as confirmed by American Airlines

The screams of a woman brought havoc to the July 6 flight of “American Airlines”.

The flight had taken off from the Dallas airport to Charlotte. In the middle of the flight, a gray-haired American woman started shouting: “You you … Open the doors … I want to go down while she started slamming the exit doors”.

The crew then intervened and, in order to calm her down, considered it appropriate to cover her mouth with a silver duct-tape. They also tied her around her seat so she could not get up from her seat.

See Also:

The mysterious monster marbles of Champ Island (photos)

The video posted on social media depicting the woman who was gagged and immobilized in her seat is not fake, as confirmed by American Airlines.

With her screams, the woman disturbed the passengers of American Airlines Flight 1774, as seen in the video posted by TikTok @ lol.ariee.

The July 6 two-hour flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was delayed by at least three hours before finally leaving at midnight.

According to the passenger, “we see all the flight attendants running up and down the aisles, as if whispering to each other. The crew of the aircraft started locking bathrooms, grabbing bags from bins and wouldn’t say what was happening. Chaos prevails and no one knows what is happening”.

Finally, the pilot informed the passengers that they should stay in their seats, talking about a “bad situation on the aircraft”.