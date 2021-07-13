Whom do Russians see as their friends?

But who would you guess tops Russians’ droog list?

As anyone who’s spent time in Russia or studied the language a bit knows, Russians have a particular concept of “friendship.” The Russian word for friend, droog, suggests a relationship vastly deeper, more intimate, and durable than what usually passes for a “friend” in English.

Russians have a different word for that — znakomiy (acquaintance). So what countries do Russians consider their “friends” and “enemies”?

The latest poll from the independent Moscow-based Levada Center has answers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the US tops the “enemy” list these days. But right there in second place is Ukraine — a country where many Russians have strong family and historical ties.

Things have soured since a 2014 popular revolution ousted a Kremlin-friendly president, prompting Russia to annex Crimea and provoke a civil war in the East.

But who would you guess tops Russians’ droog list?

Have a look here.

See Also:

Turkish players of Galatasaray refused entry to Greece due to Covid-19 rules

Source: Gzero