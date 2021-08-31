Coronavirus Greece: 3,628 cases, 344 intubated, 22 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,971 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,628, of which 25 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 587,964 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 206 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,404 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 22, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,691 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 344 (58.4% men). Their median age is 64 years. 84.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 319 (92.73%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 25 (7.27%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,971 patients have been discharged from the ICU. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.