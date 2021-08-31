The World at War in 2021 (infographic)

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres had appealed for an immediate global ceasefire

May 8, 2021, marked 76 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe – VE Day. While the conflict which claimed millions of lives on European soil is firmly committed to the annals of history, conflict in the East of the continent is still a harsh reality in the present day. The Ukrainian crisis, ravaging the Donbas region of the country, has amassed a death toll above the 13-thousand-mark.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres had appealed for an immediate global ceasefire, saying in March 2020: “Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction, or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world.”

As data collection by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) shows, a large portion of the globe is still engulfed in some form of conflict. This infographic shows countries in which there have been reports of armed clashes involving state forces and/or rebel groups in 2021. Even using this simplified definition, the presence of war across the world is extensive.

Unlike the situations in Donbas and Syria, for example, not all conflicts fit the picture we may have in our minds when thinking of war. In Mexico for example, ACLED has recorded 4 armed clashes involving state forces. Each one though was a battle between different law enforcement entities – providing a snapshot of the ongoing fight against police corruption and the deep-seated influence of organized crime.

You will find more infographics at Statista