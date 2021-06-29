Coronavirus Greece: 605 new cases, 204 intubated, 13 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,668 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 605, 3 of which were detected at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 421,829 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 85 are considered related to travel from abroad and 632 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 13, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,695 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 204 (65.7% men). Their median age is 66 years. 84.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Justin Bieber and his 70-year-old Greek fisherman “friend” in Milos (photos)

Voluptuous Maria delights fans with tiny floral bikini (photos)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,668 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

.