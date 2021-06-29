Russian Sputnik-V 90% effective against Delta variant, developer of the vaccine says

The Sputnik-V vaccine as the researchers have declared is equally effective by 92% against the initial coronavirus origin

The Russian Sputnik-V vaccine is about 90% effective against the Indian delta variant, said Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine.

Logunov stated that the effectiveness of the delta variant vaccine was calculated on the basis of digital medical records and vaccinated recordings.

“Based on these data, even in relation to the Indian variant, the effectiveness of the Sputnik vaccine is maintained at levels of 90% … at this time, we appreciate that efficiency based on various parameters is over 90%,” said Logunov. He said that in Russia because of the low vaccination rate, ideal conditions are created for the evolution of viruses.

